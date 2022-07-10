Punjab firm: Cannot share even a drop of water

The Punjab government Saturday urged Centre to set up a new tribunal for assessment of situation of river water in the state.

State Water Resources Minister Harjot Singh Bains raised the issue during the Northern Zonal Council

meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Jaipur.

Soon after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatta demanded completion of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Bains said that Punjab does not have even a single drop of water to share with other states.

He said that the ground water level in state is already depleting and most of the blocks are in dark zone.

Bains said that the assessment of river water sharing made by tribunals in the past was obsolete now in current scenario.

Bains demanded water for Punjab from Haryana from Yamuna citing Indus Commission report of 1972 and said that a fresh tribunal must be constituted to assess the current water situation in the state. He said that it will clear the picture and allow the judicious use of water in the state.

The minister said that it is need of hour to ensure that Punjab’s water was not diverted to any other state through SYL or any other mean.

Taking part in deliberations, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema opposed any change in the nature and character of the Panjab University.

Cheema stated that PU was established in Lahore and after partition it was shifted to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh.

He said that any move by Centre to convert PU into a Central University will be opposed tooth and nail.

The ministers also opposed the discontinuation of a member from Punjab in the BBMB saying that it was not at all acceptable.

They said that no tempering should be made in existing provisions of the BBMB.

Both Cheema and Bains also opposed the proposal of Rajasthan and Haryana governments to fully fill the Pong and Bhakra dams.

They said that such a move will results in floods in Punjab.