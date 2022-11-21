Punjab Engineering College gifts vintage Kanpur-1 aircraft to IAF heritage centre

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up at Sector 18, received an Air Force ‘Kanpur-1 Vintage Prototype Aircraft’ from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh on Monday.

This single engine indigenous flying machine had been designed and built by Late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958 at Base Repair Depot Kanpur.

A ceremony for handing over this indigenous machine was hosted at Aeronautical Engineering division of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, on Monday where the aircraft was received by Air Marshal R Radhish, SASO, Western Air Command Headquarters from Professor Baldev Setia, the director of Punjab Engineering College .

As per details, the vintage aircraft was gifted to the PEC by Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1967 and shares a strong bond with aviation heritage. The Kanpur-1 will be displayed along with other aircrafts at the upcoming IAF Heritage Centre.

Air Marshal Radhish said that having this aircraft at the upcoming IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage value, but will also help build a strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal R Radhish said he was happy to see the contribution of Punjab Engineering College where in 1964, 17 students, of the first batch of aeronautical engineering, joined IAF, with many others joining the DGCA later.

Some prominent ones among them, Air Marshal Radhish said, who joined the Indian Air Force are Air Vice Marshal SS Dhillon, Air Vice Marshal PPS Kahlon, Wing Commander HD Talwar, Wing Commander SS Virdi, Wing Commander RC Chaudhary, and Wing Commander NK Kohli.

IAF Heritage Centre is a project of the Chandigarh Administration that was visualized by UT Administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who is the chief of the air staff.

The IAF Heritage Centre, Chandigarh, will comprise artefacts, simulators and interactive boards to highlight the various facets of IAF. It will showcase the important role played by IAF in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, beside the various wars. It will also house various vintage aircraft.

The IAF will work out the other aspects of cohesion and understanding with PEC like on job training of students from PEC and interactions in formal structure to further strengthen the bond of trust and professionalism between the air force and PEC.

Earlier, Dr Baldev Setia, director of PEC Chandigarh in his address welcomed the guests.

The ceremony on Monday was attended by a host of senior Air Force officers — including Air Vice Marshal GK Mohan, Air Officer Commanding, Advance HQs WAC; Air Cmde Mansij Lal, Air Officer Commanding, 12Wing; Air Cmde Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD, Group Captain PS Lamba VSM, OIC Heritage Centre and Group Captain V Anil Kumar, station commander of 1 TETTRA.

Among others, who were present on the occasion from PEC were Dr Siby John, Deputy Director, Col (Retd) RM Joshi, Registrar; Deans and Head of other departments along with members of faculty of aerospace engineering.