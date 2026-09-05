Bhupesh Baghel removed as AICC Punjab in-charge, Sachin Pilot brought in

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been made the new AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab. (File Photo)

In a major twist in the infighting within Punjab Congress over the removal of the state Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress high command has appointed Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot as the new AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab.

Bhupesh Baghel, who was the AICC General Secretary in charge of the state, has been removed and reassigned to Assam.

The Congress on Saturday reassigned several AICC general secretaries and in-charges of states with immediate effect, according to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed General Secretary in charge of Gujarat and will also hold additional responsibility as General Secretary in charge of Karnataka.