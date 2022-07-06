Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get remarried to Sangrur doctor tomorrow

July 6, 2022 2:17:42 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get remarried in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday. Mann, 48, will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Sangrur.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been invited as a special guest for the ceremony. Mann’s mother has already reached the CM residence from their native village of Satoj for the occasion.
Mann was earlier married to Inderjit Kaur but the couple had filed for mutual divorce in 2015. He has two children from his earlier marriage. They had attended his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Punjab in March this year.
