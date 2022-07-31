Mann bats for unified action by states

July 31, 2022 1:36:32 am
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called for a unified action by states to curb the narco-gangster-terrorist nexus. In his address during the NCB conference on drug trafficking and national security chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said that it’s high time that all the states act in unison to combat this menace. He said that the states should not indulge in credit war but focus on eliminating this nexus. Mann said that a foolproof strategy should be evolved by the states and it should be implemented as well.
Mann termed the nexus a major threat to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the country. He said that this nexus should be eliminated at the earliest for safeguarding the interests of the coming generations. All the states must sink their differences and act sternly against this nexus, he added.
