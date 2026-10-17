In view of Mansa shooting, rampage, Punjab chemists’ body: Will only back those who are genuine

In view of the recent shooting and rampage in Mansa, Punjab’s chemist body has warned store owners, retailers and wholesalers to strictly follow the rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and not to sell NRx medicines without a prescription.

The general secretary of the Punjab Chemists Association, G S Chawla, said that over 27,000 retail and wholesale chemist shops were registered across the state. Chawla, who is also the district president of Ludhiana, said, “We have issued clear guidelines that they have to follow the rules and medicines having narcotic and psychotropic substances (labelled as NRx) should not be sold without a qualified doctor’s prescription at any cost.”

On October 13, following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, tension prevailed after a mob vandalised and set ablaze the shop of the accused chemist, Ashwani Kumar. Jhota had accused Ashwani of selling pharmaceutical intoxicants and drugs in the area.

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On Thursday, a chemist shop on Karabara Road in Ludhiana was also vandalised after a family alleged that their 27-year-old son died after getting intoxicant capsules from the shop. Police have arrested the chemists in both cases.

Chawla said that with mobs resorting to violence and vandalism, chemists are of course in fear and feeling unsafe. “But it has been clearly communicated to them that the association will back only genuine chemists… If a shop is actually involved in selling narcotic and psychotropic drugs without a prescription or procures them without a bill, we won’t be supporting them.”

He said that of the 27,000 chemist stores registered in Punjab, the highest, over 4000 were in Ludhiana.

He said that according to the association’s estimates, not more than 5 per cent of chemists in the state were involved in such activities. “…let’s say 5-6 in each city/town. For instance, the Mansa chemist’s license was also suspended, but then he got one in his wife’s name and continued the business. We will never back such elements.” He said the government authorities are now responsible for taking action.

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Chawla also alleged, “The Mansa chemist must have some politically influential backing… he got a license again despite red flags.”

The association’s statement to the members read, “All of you are requested to advice/instruct your District members that please sell & purchase the medicines according to the Drugs Cosmetic Act (wholesalers: purchase & sale with bill only; you have to prove your sale & purchase to the Authority if they demand) and retailers: purchase on bill & sale with doctor’s prescription only). We hope you instruct your members to avoid any legal action and maintain your dignity,” reads the message sent to the members by the association after the Jhota incident.