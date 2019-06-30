Punjab: Canine menace causes fear among Mohali residents

Written by Riya Sharma

Advertising

Residents of Sector 68 in Mohali are facing problems as stray dogs in the area have started turning violent. With the count of stray dogs steadily rising in recent months, the residents fear the safety of their pets and children.

The sector has about 10-15 fully grown stray dogs loitering around. “The dogs are a menace as they cause harm to pets and pester the locals. They start attacking passers-by,” said Anandi Van Der Merwe, resident who lost her cat recently due to an attack by stray dogs. “The problem has escalated so much, it is difficult to take our pets for walk,” she added.

While most residents agree that the dogs donning the streets pose a serious threat, some tend to the strays. Residents said the problem persisted even after the Municipal Corporation enforced stricter rules about sterilisation and neutering of the dogs.

Advertising

“We have now resorted to going out with sticks in order to scare the dogs away,’’ said Sukhminder Sindhu, a local teacher whose daughter was recently attacked by the strays. “Evening walks are an almost impossible feat to accomplish without the strays pouncing on us,’’ claimed JS kahlon, a retired government employee.

Canine attacks cases have always been a major worry in the Civil Hospital (phase 6). Inside the hospital premises too, stray dogs loiter around the anti-rabies cell.

Residents have tried contacting local animal shelters but they are already congested with strays.