Punjab: Cabinet nod to law tweak, MLAs to get only one pension from now

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the government’s decision of enforcing one-legislator-one-pension rule in a deviation from the past when legislators would get pensions for supplementary terms too. This would save Rs 19.53 crore for the state exchequer.

Now, every legislator would get only one pension of Rs 75,150 per month irrespective of the terms for which he gets elected. Earlier, some former legislators were getting pension as much as Rs 3 lakh per month. The fat pension of MLAs was frowned upon in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after having taking over the reins of the government, had announced that the legislators would now get only one pension. For enforcing this rule, the government will be amending Clause 3(1) of ‘The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977’.

The legislators in Punjab get a basic pension of Rs 15,000 per month. On this, they get 50 per cent DP (a merger of DA and basic pension effected on April 1, 2004), and a DA of 234 per cent. Similarly, for every supplementary term, they get Rs 10,000 basic pension, and DP and DA. The DA of 234 per cent was, however, not enhanced after December 31, 2016 onwards as the Congress government led by Amarinder Singh had decided not to enhance it further.

With the new rules, every legislator will get pension only for their first term.

A government statement after the meeting said that the MLAs will now get pension of Rs 60,000 per month plus Dearness Allowance (as applicable to the pensioners of Punjab Government) instead of present provision according to which a member is being paid a pension of Rs 15,000 per month plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners) for the first term, and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners) for every subsequent term. The Punjab Government will thus save around Rs 19.53 crore annually after this amendment.

26,454 JOBS

The Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment to 26,454 posts lying vacant in various government departments. These posts belong to Group A, B and C. Major departments involved in this process will be Home Affairs, School Education, Health, Power and Technical Education. The Cabinet also directed the administrative secretaries concerned to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment. It was also decided that interviews would not be conducted for the recruitment for group-C posts.

A government statement said this decision would go a long way in achieving the goal to provide employment. Besides, this step would also optimise the working of government departments as they will start working with full human resource on hand and provide government jobs to the youth of the state on the other.

The Cabinet also gave approval to provide relief of Rs 5,400 per acre assuming 50 per cent loss to the cotton crop in entire area in Muktsar district. Resultantly, Rs 38.08 crore and Rs 3.81 crore would be released to these affected farmers and farm labourers respectively out of the state budget.

A relief to the tune of Rs 4.74 crore to the farmers and of Rs.47.44 lakh to the farm labourers was disbursed in Muktsar in lieu of loss of cotton crop in 2021 due to pink boll worm attack.

AMNESTY SCHEME

The Cabinet also gave the go ahead to the transport department’s Amnesty Scheme from May 6 to August 5, 2022, for collecting the motor vehicle tax from the commercial vehicle fine. However, the department would neither collect interest nor late fee while issuing fitness certificate.

COAL SHORTAGE

To overcome the shortage of domestic coal supply, especially during the paddy season, the Cabinet was apprised of the Ministry of Power’s letter, dated December 7, 2021, advising to use imported coal for blending purpose to the extent of 4 per cent for the year FY 2022-23 and to take necessary steps immediately so as to arrange imported coal by May 2022, before the onset of rainy season to avoid critical coal stocks, and build up required coal stocks.

Further, in view of the increased demand and consumption of electricity, the Ministry of Power vide letter dated April 28, 2022 has instructed that the thermal power plants owned by state Gencos and IPPs must import the coal for blending purpose to meet the requirement at 10 per cent of the total requirement and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.

The Ministry of Power has further instructed to ensure minimum required coal stocks in power plants before onset of monsoon, it is necessary that placement of awards for importing coal for blending purpose is completed by May 31, 2022.