Punjab and Haryana HC orders second post-mortem of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar at PGIMER

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) to constitute a medical board and conduct a second post-mortem of slain gangster, Jaipal Bhullar.

The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan, after a plea regarding the same was filed by Jaipal Bhullar’s father, Bhupinder Singh.

Earlier, the case was sent back to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court to decide the petition on merits. The petition had earlier once been dismissed by the High Court after which Bhupinder Singh challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Bhupinder, on Monday through counsel Senior Advocate APS Randhawa, contended that his son’s body had been handed over by the West Bengal authorities in a sealed box. Before conducting the last rites, a number of injuries were found on the body showing that Jaipal had been tortured and prompting him to demand a second post-mortem.

The HC asked the petitioner’s counsel as to whether the injuries visible on the body find mention in the first post-mortem report. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the first post-mortem report was not with him. However, he added, that the doctor had informed him that the cause of death was due to fire-arm injury.

Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, Senior Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, opposed the pleadings that Jaipal had been killed on June 9 in an encounter by Punjab Police. He submitted that the Punjab Police was not involved in any way in the alleged encounter, and all the action was of the West Bengal authorities. A post-mortem was conducted on June 10 and the body handed over to the petitioner on June 12. The state has only preserved the body by sending a freezer in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Justice Jhingan, after hearing the matter said, “Considering that the directions of the Supreme Court are to decide the matter on Monday itself, the request of state counsel is declined. However, his contentions are noted.”

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji, counsel for the PGIMER submitted that the needful would be done by the PGIMER, Chandigarh for compliance. He submitted that the body will be brought to the mortuary of PGIMER, Chandigarh on June 22 at 10am.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, submitted that the petitioner is not ready to hand over the body to the police, and he will himself bring the body to PGIMER, Chandigarh.