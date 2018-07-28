Punjab to ease age criteria for seven sportspersons shortlisted as sub-inspectors

The Punjab government may ease age criteria to seven sportspersons shortlisted as sub-inspectors (SIs) in the state police under the sports quota in 2016, during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government and months ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. A government functionary said the seven sportspersons were overage. Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Services) Sanjay Kumar said the seven were “yet to join as sub-inspectors.” Kumar added that they figured as top candidates in the merit list on the basis of achievements and hence it has been proposed to give age relaxation to them to enable them to join.

Out of the seven, a government functionary said, four worked with Punjab police in lower ranks before they were recruited as sub-inspectors under the sports quota. The other three worked and played for the forest department, railways and BSF, respectively, the functionary said.

Punjab Sports minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi was understood to have chaired a meeting of high-powered committee to discuss the issue Wednesday. Congress MLA Pargat Singh was also learnt to have attended the meeting, apart from officials of sports department and Punjab home department. An agenda for a Cabinet nod to clear the appointment of seven overage sportspersons by giving age relaxation was discussed in the meeting, a government functionary said. The agenda is likely to be put before the Cabinet in its next meeting.

“While there could be no relaxation for educational qualification, the relaxation in age can be considered and approved,” said the functionary. The previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab had offered 125 posts under sports quota to outstanding sportspersons winning medals at various levels. While there were 10 posts for Deputy Superintendents of Police, 50 were for sub-inspectors and 65 for constables.

Constable posts advertised at the time are yet to be filled and is also part of draft agenda to be placed for Cabinet to fill those posts.

