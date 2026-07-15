One lakh crore on freebies: Punjab’s soaring subsidy bill raises fiscal concerns

Power subsidy, free bus travel and welfare schemes will together cost the state over 71 lakh crore during AAP's five-year term, even as borrowings continue to rise.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readJul 15, 2026 03:10 PM IST
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Even as Punjab’s debt continues to mount, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is on course to spend well over Rs 1 lakh crore on subsidies and welfare giveaways alone during its five-year tenure ending March 2027, with free electricity emerging as the single biggest burden on the state exchequer.

Official figures show that by the end of the current financial year, the government would have spent Rs 95,522 crore on power subsidy alone, almost Rs 40,000 crore more than what the previous Congress government spent during its five-year tenure.

Besides free power, the government spends around Rs 650 crore annually on free bus travel for women and has rolled out the Meri Rasoi Yojana, under which beneficiaries receive free wheat, dal, mustard oil, sugar, tea leaves, turmeric and salt at an annual cost of around Rs 1,850 crore.

Taken together, these subsidies alone push the government’s welfare bill beyond Rs 1 lakh crore during its present tenure.

The sharpest jump has come in the power subsidy bill after the AAP government extended 300 units of free electricity every month to domestic consumers from July 1, 2022. Before that, Punjab’s subsidy burden was largely confined to electricity for the agriculture sector and subsidised power for industry. The domestic free-power scheme substantially widened the beneficiary base.

Also Read | Special to The Express | Power Bill: reform or a quiet transfer of risk in Punjab

The state paid Rs 20,200 crore each towards power subsidy in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, followed by Rs 19,372 crore in 2025-26. For the current financial year 2026-27, the government has set aside Rs 15,550 crore. This means that in the first four financial years of its tenure, the AAP government has already paid Rs 79,972 crore towards power subsidy. With the current year’s allocation added, the cumulative expenditure reaches Rs 95,522 crore by the end of March 2027.

In contrast, the previous Congress government spent Rs 55,994 crore on power subsidy during its five-year tenure. The annual subsidy stood at Rs 10,255 crore in 2017-18, Rs 10,718.85 crore in 2018-19, Rs 11,904.78 crore in 2019-20, Rs 9,674.52 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 13,443.42 crore in 2021-22.

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The increase during the Congress regime itself came in its final year after then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced free power for domestic consumers with sanctioned load up to 7.5 kW, taking the subsidy bill from around Rs 9,700 crore to Rs 13,443 crore. The AAP government subsequently expanded the scheme to provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, resulting in the subsidy bill almost doubling over the next few years.

The government’s welfare expenditure has expanded further with newer schemes. Apart from free bus travel for women costing around Rs 650 crore every year, the government this year rolled out Meri Rasoi Yojana, under which nearly 40 lakh beneficiary families receive wheat along with essential kitchen items including dal, sugar, mustard oil, tea leaves, turmeric and salt. The scheme is expected to cost about Rs 1,850 crore annually. 

Noted Economist Kesar Singh Bhangoo said the subsidy burden is likely to rise further as more welfare schemes are rolled out.

“The government will end up spending around Rs 1.10 lakh crore on these subsidies alone. If they pay Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 every month to women under the new financial assistance scheme launched this month, it would translate into nearly Rs 12,000 crore every year. That will further add to the burden,” he said.

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Also Read | Debt, deficit, subsidies pushing state finances into deeper stress: CAG

Bhangoo warned that the state’s rising debt leaves little fiscal room. “The debt is already increasing. By the end of this year, Punjab is expected to borrow nearly Rs 50,000 crore from the market. Then there are off-budget borrowings, which are not reflected in the Consolidated Fund. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has already raised objections and advised states against resorting to such borrowings,” he said.

Describing the trend as worrying, Bhangoo said, “Freebies were once considered an ailment of the southern states. Unfortunately, that culture has now reached Punjab.” The government, however, defended its welfare spending. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema dismissed concerns over the rising subsidy bill. “When do states have shortage of funds for public welfare? It is the people’s money being given back to the people,” Cheema said.

Also Read | Punjab Budget: Welfare measures earn plaudits but industry leaders sound alarm over ‘debt trap’, farmers allege neglect

Power subsidy Bill during AAP government (In crores)

2022-23—20200.00

2023-24—20200.00

2024-25—20200.00

2025—26— 19372.00 

2026-27—15550.00

During Congress government

2017–18—10255.00

2018-19—10718.85

2019-20—11904.78

2020-21—9674.52

2021-22—13443.42

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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