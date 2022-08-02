PU biophysics dept opens 7-day hands-on training programme

Updated: August 2, 2022 2:31:00 am
THE DEPARTMENT of biophysics of Panjab University, in collaboration with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, inaugurated a seven-day hands-on training programme called “Advanced Trends in Biomedical Sciences: Research and Skill development” under the aegis of Synergistic Training Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure(STUTI) on Monday.
Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Director IMTECH, was the chief guest of the event.
Dr Arindam Bhattacharayya, (Scientist F) the Nodal Officer for DST-FIST and DST-STUTI schemes of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India was the Distinguished Guest of the event.
Also, Present as special guest was Dr. Pramod Prasad from SERB, DST, New Delhi. The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Dr Arindam Bhattacharyya and Dr. Pramod Prasad provided insights into the various Research Schemes and opportunities provided by DST and SERB. Speaking on the occasion Prof. Raj Kumar highlighted the significance of collaborations amongst various research institutes nationally and internationally. He also emphasised on the importance of infrastructure sharing amongst the researchers of various colleges and institutes.
