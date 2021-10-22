Punjab: PSPCL waives power bill arrears worth Rs 77 cr

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has waived the outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.37 crore of 96,911 domestic consumers having load below 2 KW till date.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that these consumers from five zones across the state — border zone comprising sub-urban Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, city Amritsar circles, central zone (east Ludhiana, west Ludhiana, Khanna, sub-urban Ludhiana), north zone (Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr), south zone (Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar, Mohali) and west zone (Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar) have as many as 15.85 lakh beneficiaries with total liability of Rs 1505 crore, out of which the outstanding arrears worth Rs 77.37 crore have been waived off so far.

Giving the zone-wise breakup of beneficiaries with financial liability on this count, the spokesperson said that border zone has 4.27 lakh beneficiaries with liability of Rs 407 crore, central zone has 1.84 lakh beneficiaries (Rs1.57 crore), north zone has 2.11 lakh beneficiaries (Rs.1.78 crore), south zone has 2.86 lakh beneficiaries (Rs 2 crore) and west zone has 4.76 lakh beneficiaries (Rs 5.62 crore).