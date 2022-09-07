Proposals ready for shorter routes to airport, decision to be taken in 45 days: UT to high court

As the hearing concerning the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL) resumed on Tuesday, the Union government (Ministry of Defence) told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they have received the proposal from the UT Administration regarding alternative, shorter routes to the airport, and a decision will be taken in this regard within 45 days.

The matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. The HC had been hearing a PIL filed by Mohali Industries Association in 2015 on making the airport fully functional by removing all infrastructural deficiencies.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, representing CHAIL, said that the UT Administration has proposed two alternative routes which will reduce more than 7 km from the existing route from Chandigarh side.

After deliberations with all stakeholders, proposal number two was principally agreed on. However, the State of Punjab has unnecessarily raised the security concerns and traffic problems, which is the domain of the Ministry concerned, argued Mittal.

However, on query of the court, the state counsel agreed that if the Ministry of Defence agrees, then Punjab will not raise any disputes. Representing the Union of India, Senior Counsel Arun Gosai submitted that the proposal from the UT Administration will be taken into consideration and a decision will be taken in 45 days, as per policy.

Gosai also told the HC that for installation of CAT II, an order has been placed to a private firm.

As per the Chandigarh Administration, the present distance between UT and the airport is around 11 kilometres.