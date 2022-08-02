Vuram among fast company’s fourth annual list of the 100 best workplaces for innovators

Updated: August 8, 2022 12:35:54 am
Vuram ranks 61 among more than 1500 applicants worldwide in the list of 100 Best Workplaces for innovators by Fast Company. The fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list honors organizations and businesses demonstrating a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Also, Vuram is the only applicant on the top 100 list representing India.
Previously, Vuram ranked among the finalists for Excellence in Change Communication during the Gartner Communication Awards 2022. Vuram has consistently ranked in India’s Best Places to Work, certified by the Great Place to Work institute five consecutive times, and featured among the Inc 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, HFS hot vendor (2020), and Rising Star- Product Challenger in Australia by ISG.
“This is yet another milestone for Vuram and Vuramites. The recognition by Fast Company reflects Vuram’s strong people-centric culture that encourages every individual to question the status quo, think from the customer’s shoes, upskill based on the individual’s needs, and explore multiple ways to solve problems, thereby fostering a culture of innovation. It is an honor to be recognized among the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, and it was made possible by all the Vuramites“, said Balasanjeevi Balasubramaniam, the Director of Marketing at Vuram
The 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from various industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products services. The editors and researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.
Subscriber Only Stories
“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Police form WhatsApp group to avoid confusion over custody of man booked in more than 74 cheating cases
Chess Olympiad: Praggnanandhaa keeps India in title hunt as top teams prepare for final push
IIT-Bombay: As students continue hunger strike for 2nd day, admin justifies fee hike
Rain returns to city, IMD issues orange alert for next three days
Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra
Mumbai Confidential: In Waiting
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: When and where to download score card
With speed, IQ in the ring and strength, Nitu lands a gold medal
Two held for committing ‘time out’ fraud against banks through ATMs
Unaccounted cash seized from sub-registrar office, probe against 2 officials
After video, woman booked for abetting husband’s suicide: Cops
‘Congress workers and leaders won’t hesitate to expose Sena in BMC’: Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora