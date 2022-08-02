Vuram among fast company’s fourth annual list of the 100 best workplaces for innovators

Vuram ranks 61 among more than 1500 applicants worldwide in the list of 100 Best Workplaces for innovators by Fast Company. The fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list honors organizations and businesses demonstrating a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Also, Vuram is the only applicant on the top 100 list representing India.

Previously, Vuram ranked among the finalists for Excellence in Change Communication during the Gartner Communication Awards 2022. Vuram has consistently ranked in India’s Best Places to Work, certified by the Great Place to Work institute five consecutive times, and featured among the Inc 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, HFS hot vendor (2020), and Rising Star- Product Challenger in Australia by ISG.

“This is yet another milestone for Vuram and Vuramites. The recognition by Fast Company reflects Vuram’s strong people-centric culture that encourages every individual to question the status quo, think from the customer’s shoes, upskill based on the individual’s needs, and explore multiple ways to solve problems, thereby fostering a culture of innovation. It is an honor to be recognized among the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, and it was made possible by all the Vuramites“, said Balasanjeevi Balasubramaniam, the Director of Marketing at Vuram

The 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from various industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products services. The editors and researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”