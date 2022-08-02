12 people booked for assaulting, molesting family

Updated: August 2, 2022 2:19:45 am
AT LEAST a dozen people, six of whom have been identified by the police, were booked on Monday for assaulting and molestating a family in Dadumajra Colony. They have also been booked for snatching a silver chain.
Police said that the FIR was registered following the complaint of a woman who alleged that she, along with her husband and son, was assaulted and molested by the accused before they snatched her silver chain.
The incident occured on Sunday near Green Park number 2, Dadumajra colony. Police said the allegations are being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Panel Code (IPC).
The identified accused are Nikhil, Multani, Kalu, Gola Minish, Kartik and Golu. A case was registered at Maloya police station.
