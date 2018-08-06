Police recover card-cloning device installed on ATM machine, register case

Closed Canara Bank ATM at Sector 35-D market of Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Closed Canara Bank ATM at Sector 35-D market of Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

POLICE HAVE registered a case against unidentified persons who placed a card-cloning device in a private bank’s ATM kiosk in Sector 35-D.

A customer noticed that a device was installed in the ATM machine, following which he informed the bank. The police recovered the device.

The Sector 36 Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said that they received a complaint from Dr Sohan Lal, Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Canara Bank, who is posted in bank’s Sector 34 branch. The complainant stated that some unknown persons installed a device in the ATM machine of bank’s ATM kiosk in Sector 35-D.

“A customer entered the ATM for withdrawing cash. He saw that a black device was hanging with the ATM machine. He got suspicious and called the bank and informed them. After receiving the call, the bank officials and our team reached the spot and recovered the device,” the SHO added.

Inspector Ranjodh said that the device looked like the cover of an iPad. The fraudsters installed the device above the keyboard of the ATM machine. The device had a memory chip and micro cameras to copy the ATM card user’s password. He added that during the preliminary investigation, they found that the device was not installed properly and it was hanging.

Explaining further about the card-cloning device, the SHO said that it was 6 * 6 inches device which was carrying a memory card, a micro camera, a battery and a small chip. He added that they also recovered a duplicate card reader which the fraudsters fixed on the card reader point of the ATM machine.

Asked how such devices could be detected, Inspector Ranjodh said that whenever any customer enters the ATM kiosk, he must once check the card reader point by holding it and if there is a duplicate card reader, it would easily come off. He added that the customers should also check the area above the keyboard.

“We handed it over to our IT experts to know whether any ATM password was copied,” Ranjodh said.

The SHO said that they were yet to trace the people who installed the device. He added that they obtained the CCTV footage of the camera installed inside the kiosk.

Replying to a question as to how the customer came to know that it was a card-cloning device, Ranjodh said that the customer had told them that he watched a video clip in a WhatsApp group on how fraudsters install the card-cloning devices.

Acting on the complaint of the bank official, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 511 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App