1,500 security personnel deployed in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit; traffic advisory to be issued

Police said enhanced security, surveillance and traffic management arrangements will remain in place until the PM’s visit concludes. (ANI Photo)

Mohali police has been placed on high alert ahead of PM Modi’s proposed visit on Friday, with nearly 1,500 security personnel, including police teams from five districts and paramilitary forces, deployed to ensure foolproof security.

A high-level review meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans on Wednesday was attended by all SPs, DSPs, SHOs and senior officers from neighbouring districts involved in the security arrangements. The meeting reviewed the PM’s security plan and assessed the preparedness of all departments concerned.

Officials were directed to ensure seamless implementation of the security plan and maintain close coordination among the agencies involved. The review covered traffic management, route sanitisation, anti-sabotage checks, deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), surveillance measures and emergency response mechanisms. Coordination between Mohali Police, Chandigarh Police and other security agencies was also finalised to facilitate the smooth movement of the PM’s convoy.