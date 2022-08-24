PM Modi to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mullanpur Garibdas in New Chandigarh to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Punjab’s Mohali district Wednesday afternoon.
This is the PM’s first visit to Punjab ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab in the February 20 Assembly elections.
Among others, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would accompany PM Modi during the event.
Modi’s last visit to Punjab in January, during the tenure of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, was embroiled in a row following a security breach. The PM’s cavalcade was stopped and Modi was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes. Finally, he had to return to Bathinda airport, cancelling his rally scheduled in Ferozepur district. The security lapses are still under investigation.
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 450-crore Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in December 2013. The Punjab government had allotted 50 acres of land for the prestigious project.
Three-tier security arrangements have been made in Mohali and surrounding areas, ahead of Modi’s visit.
More than 3,000 police personnel have been deputed and at least 50 special ‘nakas’ (checkpoints) have been set up.
Punjab Police and the reserve commando battalions will form the first and second tier of the security ring, while the Central forces, along with the Special Protection Group (SPG), will form the third tier. Arrangements have been made to accommodate over 5,000 people to sit in the tent set up at the venue.
