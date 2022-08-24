scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

PGI: Workshop on clinical pharmacology begins

Prof PL Sharma, Professor Emeritus and organising chairperson of the workshop, gave a brief history of the discipline of clinical pharmacology in India and gave the delegates a glimpse of what it aims to accomplish in the week-long scientific session.

Prof Sharma, who is the founder of this workshop, commended the efforts of the department for carrying out the legacy of conducting the workshop and bringing it to new heights. (file)

The 38th National Workshop on Clinical Pharmacology (NWCP 2022) organised by the Department of Pharmacology, PGI, Chandigarh, started here on Tuesday, with delegates coming in from all over the country. The workshop is one of the oldest workshops in the field of clinical pharmacology with its roots going back nearly 40 years.

Prof YK Gupta, President of AIIMS Bhopal, and Jammu and senior member National Academy of Medical Sciences elaborated on the key aspects of regulatory requirements for clinical trials and enumerated some of the key elements of the new drug clinical trial rules, 2019, to the budding pharmacologists.

Prof Nilima Kshirsagar, ICMR, shared her perspective on the evolution and progress of clinical pharmacology in India. She highlighted various initiatives being undertaken by the ICMR, to promote rational use of medications and develop a network of advanced centres for discovering and developing novel drugs at academic institutions in India.

Prof Nusrat Shafiq, in her talk spoke about the role of clinical pharmacologists in the real world and demonstrated the various ways in which they can contribute to real-world
scenarios.

She further discussed simple ways in which clinical pharmacologists can participate and contribute to their respective institutes and bring about significant change in patient outcomes.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:54:31 am
