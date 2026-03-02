New PCA stadium at Mullanpur to host its first Test match between India and Afghanistan from 6 June to 10 June

Nine months after hosting its first international match and five months after hosting its first men’s international match, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium at Mullanpur will host its first Test match in the form of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan to be held from June 6 to June 10. While the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali had played host to 14 Tests, 26 ODIS and seven T20Is, the new stadium at Mullanpur will host its first Test match two years after it started hosting IPL.

“It’s a proud moment for the Punjab Cricket Association that we will host the Test match between India and Afghanistan in June later this year. The new stadium hosted its first international match last year when two matches of the India Women against Australia Women ODI series were held here. Also, we organised the first-ever T20 International in the form of the second T20I between India and South Africa. We thank the BCCI for allocating the match and like in the past, PCA will make the Test match memorable for the fans. As always, players too will enjoy playing at the new stadium and it will be a historical day for PCA,” said Siddhant Sharma, officiating secretary, PCA, while speaking with The Indian Express.