New PCA stadium at Mullanpur to host its first Test match between India and Afghanistan from 6 June to 10 June
While the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali had played host to 14 Tests, 26 ODIS and seven T20Is, the new stadium at Mullanpur will host its first Test match two years after it started hosting IPL.
Nine months after hosting its first international match and five months after hosting its first men’s international match, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium at Mullanpur will host its first Test match in the form of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan to be held from June 6 to June 10. While the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali had played host to 14 Tests, 26 ODIS and seven T20Is, the new stadium at Mullanpur will host its first Test match two years after it started hosting IPL.
“It’s a proud moment for the Punjab Cricket Association that we will host the Test match between India and Afghanistan in June later this year. The new stadium hosted its first international match last year when two matches of the India Women against Australia Women ODI series were held here. Also, we organised the first-ever T20 International in the form of the second T20I between India and South Africa. We thank the BCCI for allocating the match and like in the past, PCA will make the Test match memorable for the fans. As always, players too will enjoy playing at the new stadium and it will be a historical day for PCA,” said Siddhant Sharma, officiating secretary, PCA, while speaking with The Indian Express.
In September last year, the Mullanpur stadium played host to the first and second Women’s ODI before holding the second T20I international between India and South Africa in January this year.
The IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali, which was constructed in 1993, hosted 14 Tests, 26 ODIs and seven T20Is including the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match in 2022, apart from hosting IPL matches from 2008 till 2023. In 2024, the newly built Mullanpur stadium hosted four matches in the Indian Premier League. Last year, the Mullanpur stadium played host to seven IPL matches, including the two play-off matches also being played at the new stadium. The 40-acre stadium is equipped with new facilities like herringbone drainage system, a sand field, international-grade dressing rooms, steam, sauna, and ice bath facilities, and a world-class gym apart from 49 corporate boxes. Prior to the second T20I between India and South Africa in January, PCA had named a stand each after the 2007 ODI World Cup and 2011 T20 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Exploring to attract ‘more’ audience
With the Test match against Afghanistan happening in summer holidays of schools and colleges, Sharma said they will also explore the possibility of extending invitations to schools and colleges to bring students to watch the Test match. “The canopy work of the stadium was completed prior to last year’s IPL. Hosting the IPL, two Women’s ODIs and the India-South Africa T20I also taught us a lot of things. Since a Test match runs for five days, we will explore the possibility of attracting more fans to see the Indian and Afghanistan team play. Like in the past, tickets will be offered for a day as well as a season pass for the entire duration of the Test match,” added Sharma.
