PAU gearing to be campus for gen-next: VC

The vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal Tuesday held discussions with Ranjodh Singh, an eminent architect from Habitat Architecture, Ludhiana, during the latter’s visit to the campus. The officers of the university and landscaping experts were also present. The university’s ‘Clean and Green Campus’ drive remained the nucleus of the deliberations.

Dr Gosal said that the nursery near Gate number 2 is undergoing a makeover much to the delight of flower enthusiasts and buyers. The idea is to have an open and unifying shared learning and knowledge environment that is directly integrated with the city and landscape, creating connections and relationships between students, staff, stakeholders, alumni and the city’s citizens, he said.

He added that experts are working on logistics and modalities of a blueprint that would accentuate the beauty of the campus and boost synergies and cohesion by fusing education, business, urban life, and art for the Gen-Next. The project should be at the forefront of the educational and landscaping field that is technological, accessible, sustainable, integrated and responsible, he desired.

Offering his technical input, Ranjodh Singh shared several ideas and experiences that would aid the delivery of this large-scale and complex project requiring multi-disciplinary approach involving architecture, landscaping and product design. He assured help to the best of his capacity.

It may be noted that the campus serves as a green space at a time when the city is becoming unhealthily crowded and, hence, contributions from all quarters, whether technical or financial, can help maintain the university’s status quo in terms of its pristine beauty.