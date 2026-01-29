Patiala administration evacuates official residence of Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra amid high drama

The Patiala district administration on Wednesday evacuated the official residence of Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra at 9C Civil Lines amid high drama by family members, who resisted the move, officials said.

The state government had cancelled the allotment of his official residence after a Patiala court declared Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender (PO) in December 2025, as he failed to join the investigation into an FIR registered against him on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation, despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants and reportedly left the country.

Teams of the district administration, police, health and other departments reached the MLA’s residence in the afternoon for the eviction, but Pathanmajra’s wife Simranpreet Kaur, his sister and other family members staying in the house objected to the official action.

“My husband has raised his voice for the constituency, and they are punishing him like this. When police went to arrest him in September, they did not even have arrest warrants,” Simranpreet said, adding: “Only time will tell what we have to face ahead.”

An ambulance was also stationed at the spot after it was stated that the MLA’s wife was unwell, officials said.

Family members claimed that they had filed an appeal before the Deputy Commissioner after the Patiala SDM issued an eviction notice, but the house was evacuated even before the appeal could be heard.

During the eviction process, sources said, the administration brought a truck on the premises, loaded the family’s belongings and shifted them to an undisclosed location.

Officials later confirmed that the residence was completely evacuated by late evening.

Shortly before the eviction began, Pathanmajra, who is stated to be in Australia, went live on Facebook, urging his supporters to reach the spot. He also appealed to leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP to help him.

In the video, Pathanmajra said, “I am an MLA. I will cease to exist as an MLA only when the party expels or suspends me. The party is following a dictatorship and trying to snub those who are questioning the leaders.”

Questioning the government’s action, Pathanmajra said, “They are vacating my house, but on what capacity has Arvind Kejriwal been allotted a house? He is not an elected representative now. Ranjit Singh Hadana, former chairman of the transport department, is living in a five-acre kothi in Patiala. In what capacity has a house been given to him? I am an elected representative.”

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Pathanmajra said, “The chief minister needs to have a spine to take a stand for the people of Punjab and for MLAs. People are watching everything, and he will have to pay for it. Only one year is left until the elections.” He further said, “I will move court to question on what capacity Kejriwal has been allotted a house by the Punjab government.”

He also warned of exposing the party, saying, “I am going to open all the loopholes of the party now, just wait and watch.”

Case background

Based on a complaint by a woman, who identified herself as his wife, Punjab police booked Pathanmajra on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation at the Civil Lines police station in early September 2025.

On September 2, 2025, Pathanmajra was briefly detained in Karnal, Haryana, but managed to flee during a chaotic operation, allegedly with the help of aides and supporters. The incident followed a massive manhunt by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and district police teams, and several of his associates were later arrested for allegedly harbouring him and obstructing police action.

Despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants, Pathanmajra failed to join the investigation and reportedly left the country.

In December 2025, a Patiala court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO), following which the state government cancelled the allotment of his official residence.

Before this FIR, Pathanmajra had started raising his voice against the AAP government when floods had started damaging his constituency of Sanaur.

In January, Pathanmajra remains absconding.

Police said all proceedings were being carried out strictly as per law, while the case continues to pose a major political challenge for the ruling AAP.