Patiala administration evacuates official residence of Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra amid high drama

Pathanmajra, who is stated to be in Australia, went live on Facebook, questioning the action, as he is still an MLA

Written by: Raakhi Jagga
4 min readPatialaJan 29, 2026 01:18 AM IST
Patiala administration evacuates official residence of Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra, Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra, Pathanmajra, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Indian express news, current affairsIn December 2025, a Patiala court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO), following which the state government cancelled the allotment of his official residence.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Patiala district administration on Wednesday evacuated the official residence of Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra at 9C Civil Lines amid high drama by family members, who resisted the move, officials said.

The state government had cancelled the allotment of his official residence after a Patiala court declared Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender (PO) in December 2025, as he failed to join the investigation into an FIR registered against him on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation, despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants and reportedly left the country.

Teams of the district administration, police, health and other departments reached the MLA’s residence in the afternoon for the eviction, but Pathanmajra’s wife Simranpreet Kaur, his sister and other family members staying in the house objected to the official action.

“My husband has raised his voice for the constituency, and they are punishing him like this. When police went to arrest him in September, they did not even have arrest warrants,” Simranpreet said, adding: “Only time will tell what we have to face ahead.”

An ambulance was also stationed at the spot after it was stated that the MLA’s wife was unwell, officials said.

Family members claimed that they had filed an appeal before the Deputy Commissioner after the Patiala SDM issued an eviction notice, but the house was evacuated even before the appeal could be heard.

During the eviction process, sources said, the administration brought a truck on the premises, loaded the family’s belongings and shifted them to an undisclosed location.

Story continues below this ad

Officials later confirmed that the residence was completely evacuated by late evening.

Shortly before the eviction began, Pathanmajra, who is stated to be in Australia, went live on Facebook, urging his supporters to reach the spot. He also appealed to leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP to help him.

In the video, Pathanmajra said, “I am an MLA. I will cease to exist as an MLA only when the party expels or suspends me. The party is following a dictatorship and trying to snub those who are questioning the leaders.”

Questioning the government’s action, Pathanmajra said, “They are vacating my house, but on what capacity has Arvind Kejriwal been allotted a house? He is not an elected representative now. Ranjit Singh Hadana, former chairman of the transport department, is living in a five-acre kothi in Patiala. In what capacity has a house been given to him? I am an elected representative.”

Story continues below this ad

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Pathanmajra said, “The chief minister needs to have a spine to take a stand for the people of Punjab and for MLAs. People are watching everything, and he will have to pay for it. Only one year is left until the elections.” He further said, “I will move court to question on what capacity Kejriwal has been allotted a house by the Punjab government.”

He also warned of exposing the party, saying, “I am going to open all the loopholes of the party now, just wait and watch.”

 

Case background

Based on a complaint by a woman, who identified herself as his wife, Punjab police booked Pathanmajra on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation at the Civil Lines police station in early September 2025.

On September 2, 2025, Pathanmajra was briefly detained in Karnal, Haryana, but managed to flee during a chaotic operation, allegedly with the help of aides and supporters. The incident followed a massive manhunt by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and district police teams, and several of his associates were later arrested for allegedly harbouring him and obstructing police action.

Story continues below this ad

Despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants, Pathanmajra failed to join the investigation and reportedly left the country.

In December 2025, a Patiala court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO), following which the state government cancelled the allotment of his official residence.

Before this FIR, Pathanmajra had started raising his voice against the AAP government when floods had started damaging his constituency of Sanaur.

In January, Pathanmajra remains absconding.

Police said all proceedings were being carried out strictly as per law, while the case continues to pose a major political challenge for the ruling AAP.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was the able CM Maharashtra never had
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement