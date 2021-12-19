Parsi Colony death: Deceased had instructed against being taken to hospital, says caretaker in statement to police

Even as they have registered a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of a septuagenarian last year, the Matunga police are contemplating their next move after the accused, in her statement to police, said the deceased had specifically instructed her against taking him to the hospital for the fear of getting infected from Covid-19.

Yezdiar Edel Behram, 77, had died on October 8, 2020 after a bout of illness which saw his oxygen levels plunging to dangerous levels of 40-45. It could not be confirmed if he was infected with Covid-19.

Behram’s daughter, Natasha Sethna, had lodged a case against the caretaker, Mangal Gaikwad, and her son on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of police (zone IV) Vijay Patil said, “She (Gaikwad) said the deceased had asked her to avoid taking him to any hospital.”

In her statement to police, Sethna has said that Gaikwad did not deliberately take Behram to hospital to “ensure that he dies and she gets to usurp all his properties and assets.”

“Even if he is telling her to not admit him at any hospital, it was her responsibility to inform his daughter and ensure that he is safe. But she left him at home to die and it is visible that there was an intent behind this,” said another officer.

The assistant to the doctor who had visited Behram on October 5, 2020, three days before he died, had instructed the caretaker to take him to the hospital, according to his statement. “He has maintained that he visited them twice and told Gaikwad to take him to the hospital,” said an officer.

‘Proof that Behram had married caretaker’

Meanwhile, police claimed that Gaikwad, who is currently residing at Behram’s 1500-sq feet house at Parsi Colony in Dadar (east), had legally married the 77-year-old, adding they have found the marriage certificate at the registrar’s office in Khar.

A senior police officer said, “Initially, we believed that the woman must have forced him to get married or that the documents were fake, but it appears that Behram personally went to Bandra court and subsequently to the registrar’s office in Khar and got married to her. With regards to her stay at the Parsi Colony apartment, we won’t be able to intervene in the matter as everything has taken place legally.”