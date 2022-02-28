Parents of stranded students hold candle march at Sukhna

As the Russian forces entered Ukraine’s Kharkiv, parents of students stranded in the city organised a candle march at Sukhna Lake, praying for their safe return. At least two dozen parents, who have stayed updated with their children’s condition, organised the march.

Prior to the march, several parents had gone to the Punjab Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Punjab. Their memorandum was accepted by the presented staff and the parents told that they will be kept informed about the timing of the meeting.

“Nikita Mohan told us that they were allowed to visit their rented accommodation which is located near one of the metro stations where they had taken the shelter in Kharkiv. On Sunday, they were only allowed to go for a half hour. They are surrounded by the military, with vehicles constantly passing through the roads. They have been going to their accommodation for food, water, etc.,” Mayank Mohan, cousin of one of the trapped students in Kharkiv, said.

Nikita Mohan is from Sector 41 Chandigarh. She has been pursuing her MBBS degree from Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU).

Meanwhile, at least 11 parents have provided the details including names, ages, passport numbers of their children who are stranded in Ukraine to Chandigarh police through emergency number 112.

UT administration had appealed to the parents of students struck in Ukraine to provide the details of their children on the helpline provided, which will be taken with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).