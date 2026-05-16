Chandigarh Police arrests four ‘shooters’ in PU firing incident

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four alleged associates and shooters of foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal in connection with the Panjab University (PU) firing incident.
With the arrest of the four accused, police said two murder cases in Punjab and a firing case in Khanna, have also been solved.
According to the police, the Operation Cell arrested the accused identified as Gaurav, alias Gola; Rajat, alias Gudda, and Aryan of Amrik Singh Nagar of Amritsar; and Arvinder Singh, alias Ravi Nijjar, alias Kali, of Sirsa district in Haryana.
Police said three “sophisticated automatic weapons” and 16 live cartridges were recovered from them. The arrests were made by teams of the Operation Cell, Sector 26, headed by Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and Inspector Satvinder Singh, under the supervision of senior Chandigarh Police officers.
The assailants allegedly opened fire at student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda near the Department of Botany in the PU campus on March 17, following which a firing and robbery case was registered. A separate FIR on May 16 under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, was registered at the police Station in Sector 26 after Aryan’s arrest.
As per police, Gaurav was arrested with one .32 bore automatic pistol and five live cartridges, Rajat with one .32 bore automatic pistol and four live cartridges, Ravi with three live cartridges, and Aryan with one automatic pistol and four live cartridges.
During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that the accused were allegedly working as key associates and shooters for foreign-based gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh.
“The accused were reportedly in continuous contact with both gangsters through encrypted social applications, indicating deep involvement in organised transnational target killing and criminal activities,” the police said.
Police further alleged that Shaganpreet and Doni Bal sent them small amounts of money through QR codes via different channels, which are being investigated.
In the PU case, the arrested accused allegedly disclosed that, on the directions of Shaganpreet, Gaurav, Rajat, Jaspreet Singh, alias Gujjar, and Ravi entered the university with the intent to attack Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda, president of SOPU. The accused escaped from the rear gate of the university on a scooter and, near a temple outside the campus, snatched a Bullet motorcycle at gunpoint before fleeing towards Mohali.
The police claimed that the arrests had also helped trace the Khanna commission agent firing case, the Gopi Nijjar murder case registered at Dhilwan police station in Kapurthala, and the murder of Class 12 student Amarjot Singh at Mehta Chowk-Mehsmipur Road in Amritsar.
In the Khanna case, police said Gaurav allegedly disclosed that he, along with Aryan and Sonu alias Shanga, had conducted a recce of a commission agent’s shop in the mandi area on the directions of Shaganpreet, and later opened fire at the shop.
In the Gopi Nijjar murder case, police claimed the killing was orchestrated at the behest of Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh, with the accused receiving real-time instructions from the foreign-based handlers.
Regarding the Amarjot murder case, police said Rajat allegedly disclosed that on May 3, 2025, on Shaganpreet’s directions, he, his brother Aryan and an associate Bobby went towards Jalal village, where Rajat allegedly fired one shot and Bobby fired multiple rounds, causing gunshot injuries to the victim.