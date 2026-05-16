Chandigarh Police arrests four ‘shooters’ in PU firing incident

The assailants allegedly opened fire at student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda near the Department of Botany in the PU campus on March 17. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four alleged associates and shooters of foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal in connection with the Panjab University (PU) firing incident.

With the arrest of the four accused, police said two murder cases in Punjab and a firing case in Khanna, have also been solved.

According to the police, the Operation Cell arrested the accused identified as Gaurav, alias Gola; Rajat, alias Gudda, and Aryan of Amrik Singh Nagar of Amritsar; and Arvinder Singh, alias Ravi Nijjar, alias Kali, of Sirsa district in Haryana.

Police said three “sophisticated automatic weapons” and 16 live cartridges were recovered from them. The arrests were made by teams of the Operation Cell, Sector 26, headed by Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and Inspector Satvinder Singh, under the supervision of senior Chandigarh Police officers.