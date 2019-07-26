Panchkula’s step-child, Sector 31 in neglect

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Amid the sectors that have flourished by leaps and bounds in Panchkula, lies Sector 31, forsaken and forgotten. The sector is located across the well laid out sectors 22 and 23. However, the sector is a picture of neglect and is sparsely known among the city dwellers.

On entering the sector, the visitors have to tread on kutcha road, strewn with cow dung. A few metres ahead on the path, the kutcha road turns into slush. While cattle are often found on the roads in the sector, mounds of garbage mark the vacant spots here and a growth of wild grass is found on the edges.

A 70-year-old resident of the sector, Col Ravail Singh, who has worked across the country and had bought a home here as Panchkula is well-planned, now regrets his decision. He said, he would readily sell his house to anybody interested in buying it. “The authorities do not care about the retired men. We cannot do anything to them,” he said.

The plots in the sector, that came up in 2007, were allocated by the, then, HUDA (now HSVP). At the time of allotment, the residents were promised basic amenities in the sectors. The HSVP had also planned to build a wall around the sector to separate it from the encircling villages. However, 12 years on, the basic facilities are still awaited. The authorities had constructed a wall of 20 metres, which was pulled down by the Nadi villagers.

The residents said that they have filed complaints with several authorities, including the HSVP and the Municipal Corporation. They have also approached the CM thrice, however, to no avail. They said, they had approached the local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, in 2016, however, they returned with empty assurances.

“Every time we visit an authority, we are given an assurance, but that is all. There is no work on the ground. No official has ever visited this sector.

It is amazing how nobody says no, but also does nothing,” says J B Sharma, the president of the sector’s resident welfare association.

The sector has only 15-20 houses, which are mostly occupied by old and retired officials, who were promised steady development in the sector, when the plots were sold to them. Most of the plots in the sector still lie vacant, as the people who had bought these plots to build houses, now feel that the sector is unsafe to live in.

Another resident of the sector said, “The kawariyas, who do not pay for any services, are treated better than we are. All arrangements are made for them but we, who have spent our life’s savings in buying these lands, we get nothing. We have been paying taxes for several years and we still pay house, water and road taxes. But we get nothing in return.”

The sector also has illegal water connections that is used by the villagers, however, the matter is not probed, alleged another resident. Adding that in evenings, no children play in the sector and the senior citizens also do not walk in the parks, as gambling sessions over alcohol and drugs go on at the vacant spots of the sector.

A homemaker and resident of the sector, Shashi P said that they cannot even spend time in their balconies or stand at their windows, spare going out for strolls. The villagers’ cattle and stray dogs roam around, whereas, the threat of snakes makes the sector dangerous, especially at night.

On July 18, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had directed that FIRs should be lodged and departmental inquiries should be initiated against officers who ignore the complaints received at the C’’s window. However, the resident of Sector 31 residents said that they had lodged a complaint at the CM’s window thrice in the last three years, but they received only one mail as a response and no action was initiated.

MC Commisioner Rajesh Jogpal, said, “The sector has not been trasferred to the MC, hence, it under the HSVP authorities.” On being contacted, HSVP Panchkula Administrator Mahavir Kaushik and DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja did not respond.