Panchkula Traffic Police get 100 home guards

District traffic police received an additional force of 100 home guard volunteers on Monday. As many as 43 volunteers will be deployed in rural areas, including Kalka, Pinjore, Raipurrani and Barwala. From Wednesday, they will undergo one-week training in a batch of 20 personnel each at Police Lines in Moginand, Sector 25.

Around 30 places, including roundabouts and traffic light points, have been identified in Panchkula city, where these volunteers will be deployed. As many as 25 places have been identified in the rural areas like Gandhi Chowk in Kalka Old Bazaar and Pinjore bus stand junction. All these identified points are vulnerable to road accidents. Currently, the district traffic police have manpower of 139 personnel.

Inspector Suresh Kumar, in-charge of traffic police, said the volunteers can not challan the vehicles.

“They can assist in the functioning of the traffic police in all manners. Their prime duty will be regulating the traffic flow, especially in morning and evening hours when we prefer to do it manually. They will assist us in police nakas, challan drives, checking documents of motorists, traffic awareness drives and transportation of barricades.”

Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh said the old National Highway between Kalka and Pinjore and the stretch between Pinjore and Nalagarh was in need of special attention in view of traffic arrangements. “These volunteers will also work during the night on a rotation basis. In urban parts of Panchkula also, we want enough strength – at least three persons deployed at one roundabout.”