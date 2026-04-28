24-hour vigil at 5 inter-state border nakas for Panchkula MC polls

With round-the-clock surveillance intensified at five inter-state border nakas, the Panchkula police has put in place multi-layered security arrangements to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent Municipal Corporation (MC) elections scheduled for May 10.
Addressing a press conference, DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the police are fully alert and proactive to maintain law and order and prevent any unlawful activity that could disrupt the electoral process.
She said that ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on April 13, strict naka-bandi and continuous checking have been enforced at five inter-state border points connecting Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. In addition, surprise checking drives are being carried out across the city to curb the smuggling of illicit liquor, illegal arms and narcotics, ensuring that the election process remains unaffected.
The DCP further informed that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in the district from April 13 and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.
Special surveillance is being maintained on individuals who could potentially disturb peace or influence the elections. All licensed weapon holders have been directed to deposit their arms, and no one will be permitted to carry weapons during the election period.
Highlighting enforcement action taken so far, Gupta said that since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the police have seized 538 grams of heroin, 1.154 kg of charas and 180 boxes of illicit liquor. Additionally, two illegal country-made pistols and one live cartridge have also been recovered. Intensive checking is ongoing at all entry points, with strict monitoring of suspicious activities, she said.
She added that all Station House Officers and police post in-charges have been instructed to keep a close watch on elements likely to create fear, exert influence, or disturb the electoral atmosphere. Foot patrols have also been intensified in sensitive areas to instil a sense of security among residents.
The DCP said that additional police force will be deployed as required to further strengthen security arrangements in the run-up to the elections and on polling day. Three days prior to polling, extra personnel will be stationed at all checkpoints, and adequate police presence will be ensured well before voting begins.