24-hour vigil at 5 inter-state border nakas for Panchkula MC polls

The DCP said that additional police force will be deployed as required to further strengthen security arrangements in the run-up to the elections and on polling day. (File)

With round-the-clock surveillance intensified at five inter-state border nakas, the Panchkula police has put in place multi-layered security arrangements to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent Municipal Corporation (MC) elections scheduled for May 10.

Addressing a press conference, DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the police are fully alert and proactive to maintain law and order and prevent any unlawful activity that could disrupt the electoral process.

She said that ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on April 13, strict naka-bandi and continuous checking have been enforced at five inter-state border points connecting Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. In addition, surprise checking drives are being carried out across the city to curb the smuggling of illicit liquor, illegal arms and narcotics, ensuring that the election process remains unaffected.