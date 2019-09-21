Panchkula gets new public library

Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages, Haryana, Mr. Sameer Pal Saro and DG Vigilance Dr K P Singh inaugurated a public library in the premises of Haryana Urdu Academy and dedicated it to the public.

The library will have historical, political, literary, social, spiritual, critical and research books, besides Hindi and Urdu magazines from all over the country. A seminar was organized on the origin of linguistic relationship between Urdu and Hindi was attended by scholars of both the languages, including Sheen Kaf Nizamay, Vigyan Vrat, Dr. Athar Farooqui, Dr. Madhav Kaushik, Dr. Habib Saifi. The DG Vigilance inaugurated a cultural centre and an art gallery named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Six books were also released, including ‘Urdu Adab’ written by Mohindra Pratap Chand and Dr Himmat Singh Sinha. Addressing the seminar, DG Vigilance Dr. KP Singh said that Hindi and Urdu languages both are one only their styles differ. Both languages are complimentary to each other . The birthplace of both the languages is India only.

He said that India is a country where every 10 miles a difference in spoken language, every 20 miles costumes and every 40 miles a change of language and culture happens. Therefore, the same language can be prosperous, in which the environment of the words is properly molded and in which the words of other languages also mix. He said that Hindi language is the backbone of Urdu and Urdu language is the makeup of Hindi. He said that in today’s era, some languages are becoming extinct, so it is necessary for the languages to be flexible so that they can become the language of the common man.