From Lagos to Kathmandu: Heroin trail dominates as 26 foreign nationals arrested in Panchkula over five years

In recent years, anti-drug operations have become the principal focus of police action involving foreigners in the district. (File Photo)

Drug trafficking, particularly involving heroin, accounted for the majority of cases involving foreign nationals arrested in Panchkula over the past five years, with police records showing that 18 of the 26 arrests made between 2021 and 2026 were under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that foreign nationals from four countries — Nepal, Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe, were arrested during the period. Nepal accounted for the highest number of arrests with 17 nationals, followed by seven from Nigeria, while one person each from Kenya and Zimbabwe was also arrested.

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Heroin emerged as the drug most frequently seized. Almost all Nigerian nationals were arrested in separate heroin recovery cases under the NDPS Act, while the Kenyan national was also booked in a narcotics case.