Lawyer booked for assault, wrongful confinement of Army officer at Panchkula court

On the basis of the complaint, verification and the medical records, police registered the case and initiated investigation.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 09:42 AM IST
court lawyerThe complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 9 during the hearing of his case at the family court. (File Photo)
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The Panchkula police has registered an FIR against an advocate on the complaint of an Army officer, who alleged that he was assaulted, wrongfully confined and threatened inside the district court’s premises during the hearing of his marital dispute case.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Ashish Chandok, against Advocate Maninder Singh Bitta. Bitta has denied the allegations and claimed that he was the one who got assaulted by the army personnel.

Lt Col Chandok, is serving at Chandimandir Military Station, Panchkula, as per FIR records.

According to the FIR registered at Sector 7 police station on Friday night under Sections 115, 117(2), 127(2), 190, 191(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 9 during the hearing of his case at the family court.

In his complaint, Chandok stated that he and his wife had been living separately for the past one year and that three cases filed by his wife were pending before the Panchkula district courts. He alleged that during the hearing, the opposing counsel, Bitta, along with his associates, misbehaved with him and later called 10-17 lawyers, who allegedly assaulted him outside the courtroom.

He further alleged that he was taken to the chamber of another advocate, where he was assaulted again, threatened and forced to sign a “raazinama” (compromise agreement) without being allowed to read it.

The FIR stated that police recorded complaints from both sides on July 9 and got the complainant medically examined at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The medical examination reportedly found two blunt injuries on the complainant.

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The FIR further said that during verification conducted by police at the district courts on July 10, it was found that Bitta and his associates had allegedly assaulted the complainant, abused, wrongfully restrained and threatened him.

On the basis of the complaint, verification and the medical records, police registered the case and initiated investigation.

Meanwhile, Bitta called the allegations against him “completely false, baseless and fabricated”.

“In fact, it was Lt Col Chandok who assaulted and abused me. I had approached the police immediately after the incident and submitted a complaint detailing the assault on me,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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