Panchkula: Board with former deputy mayor’s name, designation not removed

Written by Pallavi Singhal

A board giving people details about the residence of former Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Sunil Talwar stands tall near his residence in Sector 15, Panchkula even though he relinquished his post after the Municipal Corporation’s term got over in July last year.

The board bears his name, house number, and phone number, along with his ex-office designation near the tubewell of HUDA, Sector 15.

Talwar says his term has ended but he still continues to work because elections have not been held due to a case going on in the court and the election process will only begin after the case has been settled. He added that he works without a pay, only to help the public.

Municipal Commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal, when contacted said, “I will check with the EO tomorrow as all boards installed by MC were ordered to be removed.”