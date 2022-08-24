Out to present united face against AAP & Vigilance, Punjab Cong a divided house

An overhaul post its drubbing in this year’s February Assembly polls in Punjab has failed to unite the faction ridden Punjab Congress with fresh fissures coming to fore when the party tried to present an united face against what it has termed as “malicious daily dossiers” by the state Vigilance Bureau against its leaders.

The first sign of the differences within the top leadership were visible Monday when Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa left in a huff from Punjab Congress Bhawan and did not join the party delegation led by state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters at Mohali.

Bajwa, who arrived with former Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh and former Deputy CM Om Prakash Soni at the Congress Bhawan, left in anger after his vehicle was not allowed to enter and was told the “motorised gate” had “developed a snag”.

On Tuesday, the fissure was all the more evident, when both Warring and Bajwa were in Ludhiana to express solidarity with former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu who was on Monday arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case.

While Warring led a set of party leaders who gathered outside Ludhiana office of Vigilance Bureau, Bajwa, the Qadian MLA, along with a few other leaders first went to Ashu’s residence and later to the court where he was produced and remanded in police custody for four days.

The differences between Warring and Bajwa had been brewing up for some time, a senior party leader, requesting anonymity said. On an earlier occasion, Bajwa was unhappy over his suggestions not getting included in a memorandum the party submitted to the Governor.

The 44-year-old Warring, the youngest ever Punjab Congress president, while taking charge of the post in April had emphasized on a “3-D” mantra – discipline, dedication and dialogue to revive and take forward the party in state, where it was reduced to 18 seats in this year’s Assembly polls from 77 in 2017.

In the run up to the February 20 elections, Congress largely remained a divided house. At loggerheads with then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the PCC president in July last year replacing Sunil Jakhar, who is now with BJP. In September last year, Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder as Punjab CM. The next few months witnessed a bitter rivalry between Sidhu and Channi, who both lost the February 20 elections.

AAP stormed to power with a massive majority. Warring was appointed as the new PCC chief replacing Sidhu, only to find the cricketr-turned-politician moving in a parallel manner across the state with his set of supporters, majority of whom had also lost the election. Sidhu did come to Congress Bhawan but did not go to stage when Warring took over as PCC chief. Nearly a month after Warring’s anointment as PCC chief, Sidhu was sent to jail for a year by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case.

Warring stepped up consolidation to assert his position as PCC chief. Bajwa was named the Leader of Opposition. The duo appeared to have been working in unison. But, as things indicate now, daggers are already drawn and it could be matter of time when there is public display of it.

In the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha this year, Bajwa hogged much of the limelight as he took on the ruling dispensation, even daring the AAP government to act against the guilty, but not indulge in vendetta politics.

Bajwa had resigned from Rajya Sabha after getting elected as an MLA this year. This, a party leader said, makes him a leader with clean slate in the current Assembly, unlike a number of his sitting and former legislator colleagues who served as Cabinet ministers in the previous Congress government, first led by Amarinder and then by Channi, and are on the radar of the AAP dispensation for alleged corruption.