Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Open stadiums for public or face legal action, Mohali Deputy Mayor tells GMADA

The Deputy Mayor said that GMADA had spent huge sums for first building and then renovating these stadiums. However, for the last two years, the stadiums have not been opened for the public.

The Deputy Mayor suggested that GMADA should run sports stadiums at its own level and should provide good sports facilities to players of Mohali, which was their obligation. (File)

Deputy Mayor of Mohali, Kuljit Singh Bedi, has written a letter to the Chief Administrator of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) demanding that the sports stadiums in the district be made operational immediately.

He said that the GMADA should immediately provide acess to the stadium for the residents, failing which he would be forced to take appropriate legal action in a court of law.

He said that the GMADA should immediately provide acess to the stadium for the residents, failing which he would be forced to take appropriate legal action in a court of law.

Bedi further said that GMADA had earlier cheated the people of Mohali by giving these sports stadiums on contract for maintenance. The contractors pocketed crores from the development authority in the name of maintenance, but failed to take care of the stadiums, due to which additional sums of had to be spent on renovation.

The Deputy Mayor suggested that GMADA should run sports stadiums at its own level and should provide good sports facilities to players of Mohali, which was their obligation.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:07:04 pm
