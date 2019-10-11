Amritsar: On display in holy city, 80 artworks on Sikh history

In the run up to celebrations for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a collection of exquisite paintings titled “The Sikhs: An Occidental Romance” by eminent artists from all over the world has come to Gobindgarh Fort, Amritsar for the first time. The wide compilation will be displayed at Gobindgarh Fort, Amritsar for three days from Monday.

This exhibition, being held the Hubris Foundation in alliance with Bloom Hotels, encompasses 80 museum archival replicas of paintings by Western artists from the 19th and 20th century. The exhibition showcases beautiful artworks from globally renowned artists such as Alfred De Dreux , Emily Eden, Rudolf Swoboda, Edwin Lord Weeks, Prince Alexis Soltykoff, August Schoefft, William Carpenter and others. These paintings are dated to time when Amritsar was written as ‘Umritsar’ in official records.

The curator of the exhibition, Gautam Srivastava, founder, The Hubris Foundation, said, “In my 20 year fascination with occidental artists who painted India and its people, I have often wondered why the Sikhs receive near universal admiration from these magnificent wielders of the paint brush. I believe it comes from, that most beautiful of all intoxicants romance. This exhibition, which is an extraordinary narrative of Sikh history, will be and eye opener for many.”

These 80 artworks include the portrait of battle-hardened Ranjit Singh in reverential tranquility by Emily Eden, Edwin Lord Weeks’s iconic painting of the Golden Temple and Rudolf Swoboda’s portrait of a Sikh under commission by Queen Victoria.

Tom Welbury, Vice President, Strategy, Bloom Hotels, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with The Hubris Foundation in bringing the historical legacy of Punjab back to Amritsar.”