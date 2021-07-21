Officers facing serious charges, dept inquiries won’t get public dealing posts: Haryana govt

The state government has also sought details of all such officers facing probes, so they can accordingly be transferred out of public dealing posts.(File Photo)

IN AN unprecedented move, the Haryana government has decided that officers facing serious charges/departmental inquiries/or charges framed by CBI or Vigilance Bureau (VB), will not be posted on public dealings posts/offices.

The state government has also sought details of all such officers facing probes, so they can accordingly be transferred out of public dealing posts. The chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), principal secretary (forests), director general of police and principal chief conservator of forest department have been asked to immediately send details of all such officers to the chief minister, for further action.

The instructions issued by the vigilance department, read, “It has been decided by the government that all AIS officers, HCS, HPS, HFS officers working in any department/board/corporation etc. of Government of Haryana against whom departmental proceedings of major penalty under All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, or Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, or any other rules applicable to them are pending and which may result in award of one of the major penalties e.g. withholding of increment(s) with cumulative effect, reduction to lower post, compulsory retirement, removal or dismissal from service, shall not be posted in any field offices/posts involving public dealing.”

It adds, “In case the sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been granted by the competent authority against any of above mentioned officers, they shall also not be posted in field offices/ posts involving public dealing.”

It further says, “Similarly, in case of an inquiry against any of the above mentioned officers has been instituted by the CBI or SVB, such officers too shall not be posted in field offices/posts involving public dealing.”

“In case any court has framed charges in a criminal case involving moral turpitude against any of the officers mentioned in paragraph-1, such officers too shall not be posted in field offices/ posts involving public dealing. It is, therefore, advised to immediately submit cases of such officers for their postings/transfers at head offices/non-public dealing posts to chief minister accordingly. These instructions may please be brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance,” it said.