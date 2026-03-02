Non-teaching duties being imposed on teachers under Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Scheme: Computer teachers

The Computer Teachers’ Union and the Computer Teachers’ Struggle Committee, Ludhiana, on Monday alleged that non-teaching duties were being “imposed on them by the administration, that too during final exams, under the Punjab government’s newly launched health insurance scheme ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana‘.
A joint delegation of both unions met Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, ADC (General) Poonam Singh, District Education Officer Dimple Madan, and submitted a memorandum, held a detailed discussion on the matter, and demanded immediate rollback of the order.
During the meeting, union representatives highlighted concerns of the teaching community, reminding the administration of their previous assurances, stating, “Even as the Punjab government assured that non-teaching works won’t be give to teachers, the ground reality is opposite.”
The computer teachers demanded that “non-teaching duties should not be assigned to teaching staff during the ongoing examination period, so that teachers could fully concentrate on their primary academic responsibilities”.
The delegation stated that on February 3, the deputy commissioner assured them that the duties assigned to computer teachers would be withdrawn, but it hadn’t done yet.
In addition, the union also submitted a memorandum at the District Education Office, reiterating the demand to keep teachers free from non-teaching work and to maintain the quality of education.
Computer teachers in Punjab have been ordered to register beneficiaries for the newly launched CM’s Health Insurance scheme which promises Rs 10 lakh cover to each resident of Punjab.