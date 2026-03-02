Non-teaching duties being imposed on teachers under Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Scheme: Computer teachers

The computer teachers demanded that “non-teaching duties should not be assigned to teaching staff during the ongoing examination period, so that teachers could fully concentrate on their primary academic responsibilities”. (Express File Photo)

The Computer Teachers’ Union and the Computer Teachers’ Struggle Committee, Ludhiana, on Monday alleged that non-teaching duties were being “imposed on them by the administration, that too during final exams, under the Punjab government’s newly launched health insurance scheme ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana‘.

A joint delegation of both unions met Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, ADC (General) Poonam Singh, District Education Officer Dimple Madan, and submitted a memorandum, held a detailed discussion on the matter, and demanded immediate rollback of the order.

During the meeting, union representatives highlighted concerns of the teaching community, reminding the administration of their previous assurances, stating, “Even as the Punjab government assured that non-teaching works won’t be give to teachers, the ground reality is opposite.”