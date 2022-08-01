No extension order from Govt, 2 senior IAS officers retire

August 1, 2022 2:06:46 am
With no word from the Centre over extension in service to three senior IAS officers till late Sunday evening, the Haryana government finally issued retirement orders of two of them- Rajeev Arora and Devender Singh.
A 1987 batch IAS officer Devender Singh had charge of departments like town and country planning and urban estates while Rajeev Arora was looking after the home and health departments. Third senior IAS officer PK Das, who is looking after the revenue department, is scheduled to retire on August 31.
The order issued by state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reads as: “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to order that Sh. Rajeev Arora, IAS (HR:1987) shall retire from the Indian Administrative Service in the afternoon of 31.07.2022 on attaining the age of superannuation.” Similar order was issued for another IAS officer Devender Singh.
The Haryana government had earlier sought a two-year extension in the service of PK Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora — while anticipating an acute shortage of IAS officers in the state with as many as 23 IAS officers retiring in the next two years.
However, the proposal had caused heartburn among those officers who were eyeing the important assignments being held by these three officers.
They said the extension in service to some will affect promotion avenues of others. A section of the bureaucracy had also started pointing out the need for adopting a uniform policy to give extension to all 23 IAS officers if there was a serious shortage of IAS officers in the state.
Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers too started pointing out delays in their promotions.
