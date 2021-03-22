No death attributed to vaccination till now, says Health Minister

“There is no death attributed to vaccination till now,” said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Chandigarh on Sunday, while interacting with the media persons at the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems at CSIR-CSIO Chandigarh.

“Let me tell you there are no side effects of the vaccine… jo thode boht chote mote hain bhi the percentage is .000432. (whatever small instances of side effects are, their percentage is .000432 per cent) There is no death attributed to vaccination till now. Whatever death is reported, it is thoroughly investigated from the grassroot to national level by a team of experts,” he said.

On a query by The Indian Express about the feedback of vaccination at the national level, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Feedback of vaccination is very good now. Till this morning only 4.5 crore doses have been administered. We have also given 6 crore doses to 76 countries. So, it is not just our own country but we are helping the whole world. And the work of administering vaccine is also being done like a Jan andolan (mass movement). Now even the hesitancy has reduced. We have campaigns of educating and motivating people to take vaccines.”

While speaking to The Indian Express on whether the second wave is more virulent, the Union Minister said, “You can call it or give any name to it. I don’t think it is second wave or something but you see treatment of COVID is not a difficult thing. There is nothing more powerful than wearing a mask properly. If worn properly, there won’t be any transmission of the virus because it doesn’t stay alive in the air for a longer period. If the chain is disconnected with social distancing or mask wearing, we are able to control the transmission. Rather data has shown that following the COVID-appropriate behaviour, other airborne diseases have also reduced. And this behaviour may be the new normal. In Japan people follow this behaviour in routine. To prevent ourselves from pollution, even then we wear masks.”

When asked about any specific suggestions given to the Chandigarh Administration in wake of the rising cases he said, “Not just the Chandigarh administration but it is for all states. There were suggestions even in Prime Minister’s meeting. We are in this fight against COVID for the past one year now. All Standard Operating Procedures have been sent to all states, everyone knows that testing has to be increased, tracking and prompt treatment has to be done, and COVID- appropriate behaviour has to be followed.”

About the vaccination to be administered to other age groups he said, “People who are being administered the vaccine have been prioritised not arbitrarily but in a scientific manner. It is based on science and let us implement it first. It is a dynamic process like the way virus’ behaviour is also a dynamic. We started with health care workers then we included those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. So first let them get the vaccine and then gradually it will be extended to other age groups.”