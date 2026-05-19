Delhi–Faridabad highway completed, travel time cut to 20 minutes

Once operational, the Delhi–Faridabad stretch (30 kms) will cut the travel time to 20 minutes, said Haryana PWD minister Gangwa. (Representational Image/Generated using AI)

The Government is working to decongest Delhi with a larger vision of improving ease of living and mobility, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said.

The road transport and highways minister was addressing the media after inspecting the DND–Faridabad–Sohna Access Controlled Highway Project, being developed to provide seamless access to the Noida International Airport at Jewar and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana PWD minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa were also present during the inspection.

Developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the access-controlled highway project has a total length of approximately 59.063 km and an estimated cost of Rs 4,463 crore. The corridor will connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sohna through a high-speed, six-lane access-controlled highway.