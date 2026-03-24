NGT rejects Himachal’s claim of 100% waste treatment, seeks fresh report

The Tribunal raised serious doubts about the "zero gap" claim between waste generation and treatment across 16 Urban Local Bodies in Himachal Pradesh.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 05:11 PM IST
NGTThe Tribunal specifically flagged the claim that there is “zero gap” between waste generation and its treatment in all 16 ULBs. (Express File Photo)
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday expressed serious reservations over the Himachal Pradesh Government’s claim of achieving 100 per cent treatment of daily generated municipal waste across 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), observing that such assertions are “difficult to believe.”

Hearing a matter related to the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental concerns, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal in New Delhi questioned the credibility of the state government’s six-monthly progress report.

The Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and comprising Expert Members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted significant discrepancies in the report filed by the Special Secretary (Urban Development) on March 18, 2026.

The Tribunal specifically flagged the claim that there is “zero gap” between waste generation and its treatment in all 16 ULBs. It also questioned the assertion that nearly 100 per cent of the daily waste generated is processed by these urban bodies, saying that such uniform efficiency across all urban local bodies is highly improbable.

The Tribunal also noted that certain annexures in the report were either unclear or illegible, thereby undermining the reliability of the submitted data. It also took exception to the fact that the compliance report was not filed by the chief secretary, as mandated in its earlier order dated March 16, 2023.

The Tribunal directed that a revised and accurate report be filed under the chief secretary’s affidavit, clearly reflecting the “correct and verifiable” status of solid waste management in the state.

During the hearing on March 23, counsel Anubhav Sharma, appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Government, sought two weeks’ time to re-examine the report and submit a corrected version. Accepting the request, the Tribunal granted time to file a fresh report with accurate data.

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The matter, which is being monitored under an ongoing case concerning solid waste management and environmental compliance, has been listed for further hearing on May 20, 2026.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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