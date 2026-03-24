NGT rejects Himachal’s claim of 100% waste treatment, seeks fresh report

The Tribunal specifically flagged the claim that there is “zero gap” between waste generation and its treatment in all 16 ULBs. (Express File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday expressed serious reservations over the Himachal Pradesh Government’s claim of achieving 100 per cent treatment of daily generated municipal waste across 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), observing that such assertions are “difficult to believe.”

Hearing a matter related to the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental concerns, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal in New Delhi questioned the credibility of the state government’s six-monthly progress report.

The Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and comprising Expert Members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted significant discrepancies in the report filed by the Special Secretary (Urban Development) on March 18, 2026.