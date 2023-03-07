Sporting newspaper clips on tee, Warring raises law and order issue

Donning cuttings of newspaper articles on his T-shirt, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab and said that in the past 40 years never has a police station has been seen to be captured by protesters.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Warring said the daylight murders taking place in the state have left the people of the state worried. “Someone has said ‘Laggi nazar Punjab nu edi nazar utaro, lai ke mirchaan kaudiyan ede sir ton waaro’. The situation today is very bad. We have been raising issues of law and order for the past one year and the government has repeatedly given assurances that the law and order in the state will be maintained,” he said.

He said that the once strong Punjab Police today looks helpless. “It is now one year since the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. People lodged in jails in Punjab order criminal acts outside the jail. Those who perpetrate the crimes in Punjab run away from Punjab and they are arrested by Delhi Police. It appears as if the Delhi people know where in Punjab a crime will be committed,” said Warring. He went on to say that now even police stations in the state are not safe. It is for the first time in 40 years that a police station was captured. And to date no action has been taken,” said Warring before the Speaker told him that he had said enough and his mic was switched off. Warring kept shouting but his words were not audible.

BSP MLA alleges pick and choose in atta-dal scheme verification

Nachhatar Pal, BSP MLA, said that a pick-and-choose method appears to have been adopted while verifying the recipients of the atta-dal scheme wherein many deserving, economically poor families were being left out. “I request the government through you that those people who are in real need of this scheme should not be left out,” he said.

AAP MLA bats for bullock cart races

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra raised the issue of ban on the bullock cart races in Punjab. He said this was a cultural tradition in Punjab. “Many people like to indulge in it. But today even if someone is just practising, a complaint is made and the Police are quick to reach there. If horses can be allowed (to race) then why not bulls,” he questioned.

Khaira raises the issue of land encroachment by AAP MP

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira raised the issue of alleged encroachment of land belonging to villages by some influential people including AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Khaira alleged that 13-acre land worth Rs 100 crore was with Lovely Professional University (LPU). “This land belongs to Chaheru and Nanak Nagri villages. He alleged that there was no change of land use before multistoried buildings came up on this piece of land,” said Khaira.

As Khaira went on to give details of the issue the Speaker interjected and said that others also have to speak in Zero Hour. Khaira’s mic was switched off at this point though he went on shouting as a result of which Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who was sitting behind Khaira, could not speak when his turn came.

Urdu meri mehbooba hai: Malerkotla MLA

Malerkotla MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman raised the issue of discrimination with urdu language and the doing away of urdu teachers and lecturers posts in his constituency. Beginning his address with an urdu couplet, “Ek do zakhm nahi jism hai poora chhalni, dard Bechara pareshan hai kahan se uthe” he said referring to the plight of urdu language. Speaking in Punjabi, he said Punjabi was his mother tongue and that all efforts should be made to proliferate the language. “Urdu meri Mehbooba hai ate meri Mehbooba val vee dhyan dena chahida hai,” he said as the house errupted in peals of laughter. Rehman said Government College Malerkotla has five professors of urdu but now three posts have been allotted to other subjects. “Government B.Ed college also had a post of lecturer in urdu but that too has been converted to another subject. Government Girls college also had a post or urdu teacher but that has also been changed to other subjects. Guru Granth Sahib has many words of urdu, farsi and Arabic.

Urdu is that language which gave us the slogan of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. But today justice is not being done with urdu language,” he said.