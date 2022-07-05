Newsahoot, an online platform that tailors news for children

Written by Isha Sharma

Anmol Malhotra, a former corporate lawyer, felt it was important for children to read daily news and learn from it, but he found that many of them did not find it palatable. A news junkie himself, he decided to plug the gap: he founded Newsahoot, an online platform to provide children with age-appropriate news in a manner in which they understand, appreciate, and retain it.

Talking about his motivation, Anmol, an alumnus of St John’s school, said, “Over the last few years, there has been a rise in communalism, violence, fake news, etc. across the world. Traditional news outlets often show news in a manner that may be insensitive or cover issues that are not age-appropriate. We thought Newsahoot could fill this gap by tailoring the news for children.”

The 24-year-old, who studied law at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, says he has always been an avid follower of current affairs. “I also had the good fortune of teaching children as part of different initiatives in school and college. All this experience came in handy when I started designing Newsahoot.”

Newsahoot publishes one article every day across six categories, namely, world, India, science and technology, health, environment, and social sciences. Each of the articles has three difficulty levels for children to choose from. Each article is broken down to its most basic form and then built upon with information that is suitable for each level. There is also

an on-hover glossary function to add to children’s vocabulary. Each of the meanings is written by the team most skillfully.

WhatsApp notifications are sent to children and parents as and when an article is published.

Newsahoot, says Anmol, runs on an extremely affordable subscription model (less than the cost of most English dailies). This helps to keep it clutter and advertisement-free. For now, Newsahoot, which is being run by a lean team of five youngsters, is completely bootstrapped but Anmol plans to look for investors shortly.

The young entrepreneur says he is very happy with the response. “The feedback has been quite wholesome. We onboarded thirty children as a part of our beta programme in May. We were initially sceptical about parents allowing their children to read real-world news. But the children exceeded the expectations of all adults involved in the process. One parent told us

that her son had been asking his elder siblings if they knew what NATO is (after reading our Russia-Ukraine conflict piece).

Another parent told us that news was being discussed in her house every day during meal times. One of our subscribers, Rashaad, informed us that it was his first time reading the news and it was super cool how so much was going on in the world.”

Anmol wants to make news accessible to as many children as he can. Discussing his future plans, he said, “We have a few new features in the pipeline that we will be rolling out over the next few months. Despite the focus on scaling, it is a personal challenge for me to ensure that the quality of the content we roll out to our subscribers is top-notch. We pride ourselves on delivering excellent content and I want to keep it that way. In the future, once we have investors, we want to turn Newsahoot into an app-only service. This will help us be more accessible to our target audience.”