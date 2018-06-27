New Panchkula Police Commissioner has night out, finds cops missing

Commissioner of Police Charu Bali. “I was on the road last night and I did feel the lack of officials. Our DCP has promised to come up with a solution,” she said. Commissioner of Police Charu Bali. “I was on the road last night and I did feel the lack of officials. Our DCP has promised to come up with a solution,” she said.

IN A surprise check on Monday night, new Commissioner of Police (CP) Charu Bali found policemen missing on Panchkula roads. Bali had assumed the charge on Monday morning and went around at night to see if city roads were safe for residents and there was enough police presence. Finding no officials, Bali then directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajinder Kumar Meena to ensure that there is enough police presence.

Confirming the development, Bali told Chandigarh Newsline, “I was on the road last night and I did feel the lack of officials. Our DCP has promised to come up with a solution.”

Sources said that the Police Commissioner was out on the road for more than one hour and she went around various points — main roundabouts and internal lanes as well — but didn’t find policemen patrolling or stationed.

Following Bali’s check, DCP Meena directed the staff that there should be proper police presence on the roads.

“We are making the complete roster again. We will upgrade the system of night duties. We are also extending the duty timings of traffic staff which is there till 7.30 pm,” the DCP said.

Not only this, in an endeavour to make police stations children-friendly, the Police Commissioner has asked the DCP to have a child-friendly space at the women police station in Sector 5 on a pilot basis. The room would have light-coloured paints, cartoon prints on the walls and light furniture meant for the children. This would be for children who are either victims of crime or they are accompanying their victim mothers.

“It is just that children should not feel intimidated when they come to a police station. Sometimes women who come to the police station for a marital dispute get their children along. Sometimes children who are victims of crime feel frightened. So this room would be for them,” Bali said.

Presence at nakas

Members of the Road Safety Organisation met the CP on Tuesday, requesting that they should be present at nakas where traffic policemen check violators. Tarsem Garg, a member of the organisation, said that a few years ago, members of their organisation would remain present with the traffic officials at the nakas and they would make violators aware of the traffic rules.

