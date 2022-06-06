Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI to undergo medical tests; is stable now, say doctors

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu — who was recently sentenced to a year in prison in a 1988 road rage case — was on Monday afternoon admitted to PGI’s Hepatology ward for undergoing some tests and medical examinations.

Sidhu, who is presently lodged at Patiala Central Jail, was brought to the Hepatology ward at the Nehru Hospital Extension around 2.30 pm under a heavy security cover due to his liver-related problems. According to Professor Varinder Singh, Head of Department of Hepatology, Sidhu has been kept under observation and is stable now.

Earlier, on the directions of a court in Patiala, a panel of three doctors — Ashish Kumar (Professor, Department of Medicine), Dr Saurabh Sharma (Assistant Professor Cardiology) and Dietician Ramanjit Kaur — had submitted a medical report after running several tests on the cricketer-turned politician. The May 23 report submitted by the experts noted that among other things, Sidhu’s “fibroscan showed significant fat in liver with suggestion of cirrohsis. However, the reliability of report is poor due to technical reasons.”

The panel of doctors had also observed that 58-year-old Sidhu has a “history of Pulmonary Embolism in 2009 requiring hospitalization (no record available) and history of lower limb DVT (deep vein thrombosis) in 2016 while on warfarine (poor compliance).”

Sidhu had moved an application before the court of Patiala Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) the day he surrendered (May 20) to seek permission for a special diet to be made available to him from home given his health complications. The court of CJM, Amit Malhan, had then ordered the constitution of a board of doctors at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala to examine Sidhu and submit a report.

The Congress leader has been prescribed to have a cup of Rosemary tea early in the morning, another cup of Chamomile tea at bedtime, plenty of fruit and vegetable juices in between, and a single mixed-grain flour chapatti by the panel of doctors.