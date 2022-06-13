National Herald case ED summons to Sonia, Rahul BJP’s tactic to muzzle opp voice: Ranjan

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan on Sunday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was “the BJP government’s tactic to muzzle the voice of opposition and divert public attention from pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, deteriorating security situation in Kashmir and social disharmony”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ranjan said, “The ED summonses were legally and technically untenable as no case can be made since there was no transaction of money anywhere.”

Referring to the National Herald case, she said, “The Congress party had bailed out the National Herald newspaper, which was running in huge losses.” She said, “Of the Rs 90 crore, Rs 67 crore was paid to employees for VRS and gratuity, and the remaining amount was paid for rent and electricity charge, while some amount was also paid to the government which the company owed to it.”

The Congress leader clarified that “the Young India was only acting as a protector and its directors had not taken a single penny from it. Since there was no cash transaction of any kind, there is no question of money laundering which the government is trying to make out”.

Ranjan said, “It was a clear case of vendetta and harassment as the BJP’s policy is to either make people join it or unleash various central agencies like the CBI and ED on its political opponents.”

To corroborate her statement, she pointed out, “How one Bengal leader who faced several cases got the clean chit after joining the BJP. Also, how leaders from the opposition parties like Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, TMC and Nationalist Congress Party were being selectively targeted and harassed by misusing the CBI and ED.”

But she said, “The Congress party and its leaders cannot be cowed by such harassment. We will face it legally while at the same time won’t let BJP off the hook. We will continue to oppose and expose BJP. The Congress party will put the heat on the government and draw public attention towards its wrongdoings.”