Names of key accused in JBT scam figure in recorded conversation of S-I

Mohan Singh (in white). (Express Photo)

Names of some of the key accused arrested in the sensational JBT recruitment scam also figured in the recorded conversation of bribe accused, Sub-Inspector (S-I) Mohan Singh, who was arrested red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on the behalf of Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, a former SHO of Police Station 31. Singh was a member of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe the recruitment scam and Kaur was the supervising officer in the team. The names, which figured in the recorded conversation included, Dinesh Yadav, Vijender and Guruji aka Mithilesh Pandey. The conversation, which was submitted in the special CBI court on Wednesday, was recorded on October 23 after a voice recorder was kept in the pocket of complainant Prem Singh Bisht.

Sources in CBI said, “When Bisht and the accused were communicating with each other, Singh received a call on his cell phone and started talking about the accused involved in JBT scam. Singh also tried to convince him that his name was not mentioned during the interrogation of accused Dinesh Yadav and Vijender. Singh also took the name of Mithilesh Pandey, who is currently on bail, stating ‘Now everybody is looking after Guru ji’”.

According to sources, “In the recording, Singh was heard while praising one SP stating, ‘SP bada acha aadmi hai (SP is a very good man)’. Singh also informed the caller that another FIR was registered against Guruji and he will inform him about status of court proceeding against accused involved in JBT scam after visiting High Court in coming days.”

The role of an SIT of Chandigarh Police, which failed to file a chargesheet against JBT mastermind, Mithilesh Pandey, and his other associates within the stipulated time period of 90 days, is already under the scanner. Pandey, alias Guru ji, along with two others were arrested on production warrants from Punjab vigilance bureau in July 2017. Chandigarh Police got his custody from Punjab vigilance on July 7 and were bound to file a chargesheet against him by October 7, which it failed to do.

Later, police registered a fresh FIR against Guru ji in connection of leaked question paper of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), which took place for the posts of 548 teachers dates back in February, 2015, at Sector 3 police station. A senior CBI officer said, “Though this aspect of recording is nothing to do with the bribe scandal, we have made this a part of our investigation. Accused are being grilled on this aspect as well.”

