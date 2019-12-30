Muslim community in Punjab to observe black day on January 3

The decision was made during a meeting of mosque heads, muftis, heads of other Muslim organisations and leaders at Jama Masjid in Ludhiana Sunday. (AP Photo) The decision was made during a meeting of mosque heads, muftis, heads of other Muslim organisations and leaders at Jama Masjid in Ludhiana Sunday. (AP Photo)

Shahi Imam Punjab Habib -ur-Rahman Sani Ludhianvi said that January 3 will be observed as a black day in Punjab as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged police atrocities on protesters in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The decision was made during a meeting of mosque heads, muftis, heads of other Muslim organisations and leaders at Jama Masjid in Ludhiana Sunday.

It was decided that on January 3, Muslim community will offer namaaz wearing black ribbons and bands and later they will lead protest marches with black flags in their respective districts and submit memorandums to deputy commissioners addressed to the President of India.

“Entire Muslim community will offer namaaz wearing black bands on January 3,” said Shahi Imam Punjab, addressing a press conference Sunday.

