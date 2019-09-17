Municipal Corporation okays new parking rates, to kick in after 90 days of contract allotment

The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which also saw the presence of MP Kirron Kher, approved the new parking rates on Monday.

Stating that these rates will be fairly reasonable, Kher advocated for Rs 5 and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler respectively for the first four hours and thereafter the double rates. The new rates, however, will be implemented after 90 days of allotment of the contract, once the contractor brings in smart parking features. If he introduces the smart features before 90 days, the new rates will apply after a report by the officers. The House had been waiting for Kher for the last two months to decide on the parking rates as there was difference of opinion on the same.

Also, it was decided that there will be a free pick-and-drop service for first 10 minutes in every parking lot. This pick-and-drop facility will be introduced for the first time.

After four hours to 12 hours, Rs 10 will be charged for a two-wheeler and Rs 20 for a four-wheeler. After 12 hours, rates will be further doubled. There will be an increase of 20 per cent in the rates after one year of the contract, as per the decision.

At present, the MC is managing all the parking lots of the city with a flat rate of Rs 5 for a two-wheeler and Rs 10 for a four-wheeler. Ever since the contract with the Mumbai-based company was terminated, the hourly rates were abolished. For the last one year, these flat rates have been in force and MC employees manage the parking lots.

Kher stated that the rates were back to normal — Rs 5 and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler because there were no smart parking features and the company’s contract which claimed to give smart parking was terminated.

“I feel Rs 5 and Rs 10 for first four hours are fairly reasonable. Four hours is a generous time. Even if one has to shop for wedding or visit any government office for any work, it doesn’t take more than four hours. Even women don’t shop for this much time,” Kher said.

The Congress councillors, however, staged a walkout saying that parking rates should not be hiked.

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil said, “As per the draft, the contractor is required to introduce smart features within 30 days so what is the issue? Let us wait for 30 days and then introduce the new rates. Till then let this continue.”

Then the House decided to introduce the rates after 90 days or when the contractor introduces smart features, period of whichever is less and then the new rates will be implemented.

When the issue of vehicles that people park and leave in the parking lots overnight came up, Kher asked the commissioner “why don’t they tow away such vehicles as they can be a security risk as well?”.

Commissioner Yadav said he could not get the vehicles towed away when the MC was issuing a parking slips for them. However, the MP maintained overnight parking shouldn’t be there except at airport or railway stations.

BJP councillor Gurpreet Dhillon disagreed with Kher and said, “Those who have big kothis can park four cars inside their house but not those with small marla houses who have to park their vehicles at nearby parking lots. And what about those who come to hotels for overnight stay? They also park in the parking lot.”

‘I am fed up, let us not do tu-tu main-main’

MP Kher said that she is fed up because she has to solve problems of people which can be done at the councillors’ level.

“I am fed up. I get such complaints like a pig is stuck or a drain is blocked. For such things, do we have to bring in the agenda in the House? Why can’t we just sit with the officers and get the work done? Kainth ji, so many such grievances come from your Palsora. Let us not do tu-tu main-main all the time,” she said.

The MP stated that “when I can get work done from officers, why can’t you councillors get it done?” “I kindly tell the officers to just sort out such ward-level grievances of people,” she added.

Congress raises question on CBI raid at MC office

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla along with his fellow party councillors sought status of the CBI raid in the MC office. Commissioner K K Yadav stated that the investigating agency just sought records pertaining to gym installation and they gave the records.

Babla then raised questions saying that people are being sent property tax notices and “deals are being done”.

On this, BJP councillor Gurpreet Dhillon said, “Chidambaramji jail mein hain, deal karne wale CBI ne andar kar rakhe hain.”